ZEAL is back in Hamburg







(Hamburg, 25. October 2019) The transfer of the registered office of ZEAL Network SE (Lotto24.de, Tipp24.com), Germany"s leading online provider of state lotteries, from London back to Hamburg was concluded today with the registration of the transfer in the commercial register.



"We are happy to be back where it all began 20 years ago: After countless successes and challenges, Lotto24 and Tipp24 have reunited both in the brokerage business and in Hamburg," said Dr. Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL Network SE. "We are convinced that we will be able to further expand our online market leadership with these two strong brands - also and in particular from Hamburg".



Trading of ZEAL Network SE shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to switch to the new ISIN DE000ZEAL241 / WKN ZEAL24 as of 29 October 2019.



Contact:

Frank Hoffmann

Investor Relations Manager

T: +49 (0)40 808 141 123

frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de



About ZEAL Network SE:



  1. ZEAL is an international digital lottery group.

  2. The company was founded in 1999. Renamed as ZEAL Network SE in 2014.

  3. The company is headquartered in Hamburg.

  4. Its shares are listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

  5. Since its incorporation, ZEAL Group has generated stakes of more than EUR3 billion and paid out more than EUR1.5 billion in winnings.

  ZEAL Group includes all subsidiaries of ZEAL Network SE.



 















Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE

Valentinskamp 70

20355 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 808141-123
Fax: +44 (0)203 739-7099
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
WKN: TPP024
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
