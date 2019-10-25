DGAP-News: ZEAL is back in Hamburg
2019. október 25., péntek, 12:35
ZEAL is back in Hamburg
"We are happy to be back where it all began 20 years ago: After countless successes and challenges, Lotto24 and Tipp24 have reunited both in the brokerage business and in Hamburg," said Dr. Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL Network SE. "We are convinced that we will be able to further expand our online market leadership with these two strong brands - also and in particular from Hamburg".
Trading of ZEAL Network SE shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to switch to the new ISIN DE000ZEAL241 / WKN ZEAL24 as of 29 October 2019.
Contact:
About ZEAL Network SE:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|Valentinskamp 70
|20355 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 808141-123
|Fax:
|+44 (0)203 739-7099
|E-mail:
|frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|ISIN:
|GB00BHD66J44
|WKN:
|TPP024
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|897399
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
897399 25.10.2019
