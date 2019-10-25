DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker increases operating result outlook in further very positive ethanol mar-ket environment
2019. október 25., péntek, 14:08
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Südzucker AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Insider information publication according to section 17 MAR
Südzucker increases operating result outlook in further very positive ethanol market environment
Against the background of a further very positive ethanol market environment, Südzucker AG
Now, Südzucker estimates the sugar segment to post an operating loss of EUR -200 to -260 (previous forecast: -200 to -300; previous year: -239) million. In the fruit segment Südzucker expects results to decline significantly (previous year: EUR 77 million). In contrast, we are expecting a moderately improved operating result (previous year: EUR 156 million) for the special products segment. The CropEnergies segment"s operating result is now estimated to range between EUR 70 to 90 (previous forecast: 50 to 75; previous year: 33) million. Main reason for the improvement are significantly higher sales revenues for renewable ethanol. They also result from a robust demand for climate-friendly alternatives to fossil fuel in several European countries.
For current third quarter of financial year 2019/20, Südzucker now expects a slightly positive group operating result (previous forecast: significant reduction in operating loss; previous year: EUR -23 million).
As a result of the ongoing difficult global sugar market environment, Südzucker expects in the course of financial year 2019/20 for the group at equity result - not included in the operating
Südzucker AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Südzucker AG
|Maximilianstr. 10
|68165 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 - 421-530
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 - 421-7530
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@suedzucker.de
|Internet:
|www.suedzucker.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007297004, XS0606202454, DE000A1AJLE6, XS0222524372
|WKN:
|729700, A1GNRQ, A1AJLE, A0E6FU,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|897447
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
897447 25-Oct-2019 CET/CEST
