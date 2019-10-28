



DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.





/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Alliance













CORESTATE subsidiary HANNOVER LEASING places first foundation property and concludes long-term sales cooperation with BWEquity















28.10.2019 / 07:52









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORESTATE subsidiary HANNOVER LEASING places first foundation property and concludes long-term sales cooperation with BWEquity

- High-quality certified office building in Düsseldorf fully marketed

- Long-term cooperation agreed with BWEquity

- Single Tenant Unfallkasse NRW rents for 15 years

Frankfurt, October 28, 2019. HANNOVER LEASING, a subsidiary of the European real estate investment manager CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), has fully placed an attractive office property in Düsseldorf for a public AIF designed for foundations. As part of this successful cooperation, a new and long-term agreement to cooperate was concluded with Baden-Württembergische Equity GmbH (BWEquity), a 100% subsidiary of Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and the exclusive placement partner of this foundation fund.

Lars Schnidrig, CEO of CORESTATE Capital Group: "BWEquity has been an important partner for us for quite some time. We rely on their experience as a competence center for alternative tangible asset investments for banks and savings banks and are convinced that we will also have excellent access to new clients in the future via BWEquity"s sales network."

Hans-Henning Brand, Managing Director of BW Equity, adds: "CORESTATE has excellent access to attractive investment properties and a particular strength of Hannover Leasing lies in its focus on private investor investments. As part of our cooperation agreement, we can now make full use of both."

The property in Düsseldorf"s prime location is fully let for 15 years to Unfallkasse Nordrhein-Westfalen (UK NRW), which will move into its new headquarters there with around 500 employees. The building, designed by the Düsseldorf architectural firm RKW Architektur, has total rental space of around 12,100 m² and is located on Moskauer Strasse at the International Trade Center in the Oberbilk district. It will be sustainable, barrier-free and state of the art and is to receive DGNB Gold certification. The total investment volume of the foundation fund amounts to around EUR 60 million. Intensive work is already underway on finding follow-up properties for the UK NRW.

Press Contact



Jorge Person



T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369

jorge.person@corestate-capital.com

IR Contact



Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger



T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400

ir@corestate-capital.com



About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.



CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with approximately EUR26 billion in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42 offices, e.g. in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The company employs around 700 people and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information may be found at www.corestate-capital.com.



About Hannover Leasing



For more than 35 years, Hannover Leasing has been one of the leading providers of tangible assets in Germany. A total of around 70,000 private and institutional investors have invested around EUR 10.3 billion in the group"s funds. Hannover Leasing currently manages assets amounting to EUR 9.8 billion. With its subsidiary HANNOVER LEASING Investment GmbH as a capital management company (KVG), Hannover Leasing has the prerequisites to design and manage open and closed special AIFs for institutional investors as well as closed public AIFs for private investors. One focus is on the asset class real estate (national / international). Hannover Leasing is a CORESTATE Capital Group (CORESTATE) company. Further information may be found at www.hannover-leasing.de.



About BW Equity



Baden-Württembergische Equity GmbH (BWEquity) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and, as a recognized quality leader in the field of alternative tangible asset investments, offers a comprehensive range of services. It accompanies its sales partners, Baden-Württembergische Bank and more than 100 savings banks throughout Germany throughout the entire product cycle: from the certified selection process and analytical model calculations, sales training and training offers to after-sale and fund controlling of the investments. By 2019, a total of over EUR 2.5 billion in equity had been brokered. BWEquity has 16 employees and is headquartered in Stuttgart. Further information may be found at www.bw-equity.de.

Forward-looking statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of our company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in our public reports, which are available on our website at ir.corestate-capital.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.