DGAP-News: CORESTATE subsidiary HANNOVER LEASING places first foundation property and concludes long-term sales cooperation with BWEquity
2019. október 28., hétfő, 07:52
CORESTATE subsidiary HANNOVER LEASING places first foundation property and concludes long-term sales cooperation with BWEquity
- High-quality certified office building in Düsseldorf fully marketed
- Long-term cooperation agreed with BWEquity
- Single Tenant Unfallkasse NRW rents for 15 years
Frankfurt, October 28, 2019. HANNOVER LEASING, a subsidiary of the European real estate investment manager CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), has fully placed an attractive office property in Düsseldorf for a public AIF designed for foundations. As part of this successful cooperation, a new and long-term agreement to cooperate was concluded with Baden-Württembergische Equity GmbH (BWEquity), a 100% subsidiary of Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and the exclusive placement partner of this foundation fund.
Lars Schnidrig, CEO of CORESTATE Capital Group: "BWEquity has been an important partner for us for quite some time. We rely on their experience as a competence center for alternative tangible asset investments for banks and savings banks and are convinced that we will also have excellent access to new clients in the future via BWEquity"s sales network."
Hans-Henning Brand, Managing Director of BW Equity, adds: "CORESTATE has excellent access to attractive investment properties and a particular strength of Hannover Leasing lies in its focus on private investor investments. As part of our cooperation agreement, we can now make full use of both."
The property in Düsseldorf"s prime location is fully let for 15 years to Unfallkasse Nordrhein-Westfalen (UK NRW), which will move into its new headquarters there with around 500 employees. The building, designed by the Düsseldorf architectural firm RKW Architektur, has total rental space of around 12,100 m² and is located on Moskauer Strasse at the International Trade Center in the Oberbilk district. It will be sustainable, barrier-free and state of the art and is to receive DGNB Gold certification. The total investment volume of the foundation fund amounts to around EUR 60 million. Intensive work is already underway on finding follow-up properties for the UK NRW.
