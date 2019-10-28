



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Uniper SE





28.10.2019 / 08:30







Uniper SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019

German: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/German/3200/berichte.html

English: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/English/3200/reports.html





