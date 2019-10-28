DGAP-AFR: Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2019. október 28., hétfő, 08:30







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Uniper SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements







28.10.2019 / 08:30



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Uniper SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019
German: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/German/3200/berichte.html
English: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/English/3200/reports.html














28.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Uniper SE

Holzstraße 6

40221 Dusseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy





 
End of News DGAP News Service




897923  28.10.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=897923&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum