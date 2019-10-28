DGAP-AFR: Uniper SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die Uniper SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte
veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 12.11.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 12.11.2019
Deutsch: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/German/3200/berichte.html
Englisch: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/English/3200/reports.html














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Uniper SE

Holzstraße 6

40221 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.uniper.energy





 
