bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 04, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 04, 2019
German: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download
English: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download














Language: English
Company: bet-at-home.com AG

Tersteegenstrasse 30

40474 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag





 
