DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2019. október 28., hétfő, 10:04







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements







28.10.2019 / 10:04



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019
German: http://www.telekom.com/QIII

English: http://www.telekom.com/Q3

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019
German: http://www.telekom.com/QIII

English: http://www.telekom.com/Q3














28.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




710159  28.10.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710159&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum