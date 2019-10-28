CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 6th Interim Announcement

CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback

Koblenz, October 28, 2019

CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 6th Interim Announcement

In the period from October 21, 2019, up to and including October 25, 2019, CompuGroup Medical SE has bought back a total of 69,572 shares of CompuGroup Medical SE within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of September 17, 2019, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on September 18, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from October 21, 2019, up to and including October 25, 2019, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date

Overall volume of shares bought back (number)

Volume-weighted average stock market price

(EUR, excluding ancillary costs of purchase, rounded to four places according to commercial practice)

October 21, 2019

12,173

57.4684

October 22, 2019

16,250

57.8777

October 23, 2019

24,593

57.0844

October 24, 2019

12,419

57.1841

October 25, 2019

4,137

58.3453







In total:

69,572

57.4297



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by CompuGroup Medical SE since September 18, 2019, up to and including October 25, 2019, within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 379,130 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.cgm.com/sbb.

The purchase of the shares of CompuGroup Medical SE was carried out by a bank assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).

The Management Board

CompuGroup Medical SE



