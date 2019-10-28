DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Dr. Siegfried Jaschinski resigns as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and member of the Supervisory Board effective November 30, 2019
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Personnel
At today"s meeting of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Siegfried Jaschinski announced to the Management Board that he would be resigning his mandate as a member of the Supervisory Board and his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG with effect from November 30, 2019.
Dr. Martin Sonnenschein, Partner and Managing Director of the management consultancy A.T. Kearney is to become new member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board without dissenting vote elected Dr. Martin Sonnenschein as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from December 1, 2019, at the earliest, however, with effect from the date of his entry into the Supervisory Board, subject to the condition that Dr. Martin Sonnenschein is appointed to the Supervisory Board by court order.
The appointment of Dr. Sonnenschein as a member of the Supervisory Board shall be applied for immediately at court.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Change at the Top of the Supervisory Board
- Dr. Siegfried Jaschinski leaves the Supervisory Board at his own request after 12 years of service, including four years as Chairman
- Dr. Martin Sonnenschein Elected New Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
At today"s meeting of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Siegfried Jaschinski announced to the Management Board that he would be resigning his mandate as a member of the Supervisory Board and his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG with effect from November 30, 2019 and thus before the end of his term of office.
Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberg, thanked Dr. Siegfried Jaschinski on behalf of the entire Management Board: "We regret Dr. Siegfried Jaschinski"s decision today, but respect his wish to resign for personal reasons. On behalf of all Heidelberg employees and the entire Management Board, I would like to thank him. He has played a key role in shaping the development of our company - especially in the difficult years of the financial crisis and the structural changes in the printing industry - with great dedication and great passion for our company."
Dr. Martin Sonnenschein, Partner and Managing Director of the management consultancy A.T. Kearney is to become new member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board without dissenting vote elected Dr. Martin Sonnenschein as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from December 1, 2019, at the earliest, however, with effect from the date of his entry into the Supervisory Board, subject to the condition that Dr. Martin Sonnenschein is appointed to the Supervisory Board by court order.
"I am very pleased that we were able to win Mr. Sonnenschein as a candidate for the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at my suggestion. With this executive, the Management Board has a very competent and experienced advisor, especially in the further development of the business model, the digitization and the transformation of the company," said Siegfried Jaschinski.
Martin Sonnenschein (55) is partner and managing director of the management consultancy A.T. Kearney. In recent years, Sonnenschein has successfully implemented a variety of major digital transformation programs and industrial growth and innovation projects around the world, focusing on operational improvements and new business models. Before joining A.T. Kearney, the Karlsruhe graduate industrial engineer held management positions at Daimler-Benz InterServices, E-Plus Mobilfunk and ThyssenKrupp.
"I look forward to working with our new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Martin Sonnenschein. Thanks to his extensive expertise and management experience, he will play a valuable role in shaping Heidelberg"s focus on the requirements of the future," said Hundsdörfer.
The appointment of Dr. Sonnenschein as a member of the Supervisory Board shall be applied for immediately at court.
