DGAP-DD: CONSUS Real Estate AG english

2019. október 28., hétfő, 16:56















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them







28.10.2019 / 16:54




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Steyer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CONSUS Real Estate AG


b) LEI

9676007H44QN6VYEBV03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA414


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
5.9600 EUR 10942.56 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
5.9600 EUR 10942.56 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-10-25; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Xetra
MIC: XFRA














28.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG

Kurfürstendamm 188-189

10707 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.consus.ag





 
End of News DGAP News Service



54537  28.10.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum