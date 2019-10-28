DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 21 October 2019 until and including 25 October 2019, a number of 5,493 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 20 September 2019, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 September 2019.



Shares were bought back as follows:












Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
10/22/2019 2,019 37.1897
10/24/2019 3,474 37.8079

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).



The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 24 September 2019 until and including 25 October 2019 amounts to 978,264 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 28 October 2019

Siemens Healthineers AG

Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Germany





 
