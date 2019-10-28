DGAP-CMS: Westwing Group AG: Release of a capital market information
2019. október 28., hétfő, 17:15
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 11. Interim Announcement
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from October 21, 2019 up to and including October 25, 2019 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from August 14, 2019 up to and including October 25, 2019 thus amounts to 762,793 shares.
The purchase of the Westwing Group AG shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2400/share-buy-back.html.
Munich, October 28, 2019
Westwing Group AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
898741 28.10.2019
