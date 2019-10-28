DGAP-Adhoc: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg issued first additional tier 1 bond

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg / Key word(s): Bond


Landesbank Baden-Württemberg issued first additional tier 1 bond


28-Oct-2019 / 17:58 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Landesbank Baden-Württemberg has successfully issued its first additional tier 1 bond and has therewith optimised its capital structure. The bond issue has a volume of 750 million Euro and a fixed coupon of 4 % per annum. The order book was several times oversubscribed. The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.



The subordinated bond meets the criteria set out in the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) for additional tier 1 capital (AT1). The bond has a perpetual maturity and a first call date for the issuer in April 2025. The bond terms allow for a temporary write-down in the event that the core equity tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) of the Bank drops below 5.125 per cent.



Disclaimer

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities. This announcement and the information therein may not be taken, transmitted into or distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Japan, Australia, or in any jurisdiction in which to do so would be unlawful.










Language: English
Company: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg

Am Hauptbahnhof 2

70173 Stuttgart

Germany
Phone: 0711-127-73634
Fax: 0711-127-71947
E-mail: Oliver.Lier@LBBW.de
Internet: www.lbbw.de
ISIN: DE0007062572
WKN: 706257
Listed: Regulated Market in Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
