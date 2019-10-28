DGAP-Adhoc: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg issued first additional tier 1 bond
2019. október 28., hétfő, 17:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg / Key word(s): Bond
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg has successfully issued its first additional tier 1 bond and has therewith optimised its capital structure. The bond issue has a volume of 750 million Euro and a fixed coupon of 4 % per annum. The order book was several times oversubscribed. The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
The subordinated bond meets the criteria set out in the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) for additional tier 1 capital (AT1). The bond has a perpetual maturity and a first call date for the issuer in April 2025. The bond terms allow for a temporary write-down in the event that the core equity tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) of the Bank drops below 5.125 per cent.
**********
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
|Am Hauptbahnhof 2
|70173 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|0711-127-73634
|Fax:
|0711-127-71947
|E-mail:
|Oliver.Lier@LBBW.de
|Internet:
|www.lbbw.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007062572
|WKN:
|706257
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|897965
|Informationen zu weiteren Finanzinstrumenten entnehmen Sie bitte den folgenden Webseiten:
1. Deutsche Website:
www.LBBW.de/Investor Relations/IR-Meldungen
Zugehöriger Link:
https://www.lbbw.de/konzern/news-and-service/investor-relations/ir-meldungen_7u12dygor_d.html
2. Englische Website:
www.LBBW.com/Investor Relations/IR Reports
Zugehöriger Link:
https://www.lbbw.de/group/news-and-service/investor-relations/ir-reports_7u12dygor_e.html
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
897965 28-Oct-2019 CET/CEST
