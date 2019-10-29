DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Earnings call on Q3 2019 figures on Thursday, 31 October 2019, 10:00 CET
2019. október 29., kedd, 09:00
Earnings call on Q3 2019 figures on Thursday, 31 October 2019, 10:00 CET
On this occasion, the Company cordially invites investors, analysts and press representatives to an earnings call with Mr. Wei Gong, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Guozhen Ming, Board Secretary of Haier Smart Home, on Thursday, 31 October 2019, at 10:00 CET.
The call will be held in English.
To participate in the conference, please call the following numbers:
Germany: +49 800 181 3971
The code number for all telephone numbers is: 5234031#
You can dial into the conference call at any time during the presentation. Participants who wish to ask questions may do so after the comments of the Management in the Q&A session.
For further information, please see the publication of the Q3 2019 report available on the Company"s website as of 30 October 2019 under http://www.haier.net/en/investor_relations/haier/gsgg/.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Phone:
|+49 6172 9454 143
|Fax:
|+49 6172 9454 42143
|E-mail:
|y.sun@haier.de
|Internet:
|www.haier.net
|ISIN:
|CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9 (A-share),
|WKN:
|A2JM2W
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|898793
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
898793 29.10.2019
