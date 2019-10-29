DGAP-AFR: PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PNE AG


Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements







29.10.2019 / 10:44



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


PNE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019
German: https://ir.pne-ag.com/veroeffentlichungen/#section183
English: https://ir.pne-ag.com/en/publications/














Language: English
Company: PNE AG

Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4

27472 Cuxhaven

Germany
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com





 
