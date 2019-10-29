DGAP-PVR: WashTec AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
2019. október 29., kedd, 11:00
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
899115 29.10.2019
