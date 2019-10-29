



Guildford, UK, October 29, 2019 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced that it started up two plants to supply oxygen and nitrogen to Taixing Jinyan Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. (Taixing Jinyan) to support the production of ethylene oxide. The plants, with total combined production capacity of 29000 Nm3/h, will also supply gases to other customers in Taixing Economic Development Zone, ranked sixth amongst China"s top chemical parks.

"The start-up of these two ASUs will help build network density in one of China"s top chemicals and petrochemicals industrial parks in Eastern China", said Steven Fang, Head of Linde Greater China. "This investment sets a foundation for future expansion in the Taixing Economic Development Zone."

Mr. Sun Xiao, Chairman of Jurong Group, said, "We value Linde"s experience in supply reliability, operational capabilities, and commitment to safety in on-site and pipeline gases supply and look forward to this being the start of a long and successful partnership."

About Linde



Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com