DGAP-News: Linde Starts Up Air Separation Units in Eastern China Chemical Park
2019. október 29., kedd, 12:00
Linde Starts Up Air Separation Units in Eastern China Chemical Park
"The start-up of these two ASUs will help build network density in one of China"s top chemicals and petrochemicals industrial parks in Eastern China", said Steven Fang, Head of Linde Greater China. "This investment sets a foundation for future expansion in the Taixing Economic Development Zone."
Mr. Sun Xiao, Chairman of Jurong Group, said, "We value Linde"s experience in supply reliability, operational capabilities, and commitment to safety in on-site and pipeline gases supply and look forward to this being the start of a long and successful partnership."
