SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 05, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 05, 2019

German: https://www.sglcarbon.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/

English: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/company/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/





