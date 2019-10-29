DGAP-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 05, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 05, 2019
German: https://www.sglcarbon.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/
English: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/company/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/














Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE

Söhnleinstraße 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com





 
