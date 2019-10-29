DGAP-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2019. október 29., kedd, 15:07
SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGL CARBON SE
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sglcarbon.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
899421 29.10.2019
