DGAP-Ad-hoc: InTiCa Systems AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures





InTiCa Systems AG: Sales and earnings exceed expectations in the first nine months thanks to strong e-solutions series and project sales - Forecast for 2019 revised upward





29-Oct-2019 / 15:46 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Sales and earnings exceed expectations in the first nine months thanks to strong e-solutions series and project sales - Forecast for 2019 revised upward

Passau, October 29, 2019 - InTiCa Systems AG (ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7), which is listed in the Prime Standard on Frankfurt Stock Exchange, hereby reports that, based on the provisional figures for the first nine months of 2019, the development of both sales and earnings is well above the Board of Directors" expectations. The Board of Directors is therefore increasing its forecast for 2019.

As a result of very good series and project sales in the field of e-solutions, Group sales in the first nine months of 2019 amounted to EUR 50.8 million. That was around 39% above the prior-year period (9M 2018: EUR 36.6 million). The Automotive Technology segment generated sales of EUR 36.5 million (9M 2018: EUR 28.5 million) and the Industrial Electronics segment generated sales of EUR 14.3 million (9M 2018: EUR 8.1 million). The higher sales also had a positive impact on profitability. EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) was EUR 1.9 million in the first nine months (9M 2018: EUR 13 thousand) and the EBIT margin was 3.8% (9M 2018: 0.04%).

Based on business performance to date and the expectations for the fourth quarter, the Board of Directors is raising its forecast for 2019 as a whole. Instead of sales of between EUR 54 million and EUR 58 million and an EBIT margin of 1.5-2.0%, the Board of Directors now expects Group sales to come in at between EUR 65 million and EUR 68 million, with an EBIT margin of at least 3.0%.

InTiCa Systems will publish the finalized results for the first nine months of 2019, together with more detailed information on its business performance and outlook, in its report on the first nine months, which will be published on November 21, 2019.

InTiCa Systems AG

The Board of Directors





CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO



TEL +49 (0) 851 - 966 92 - 0



FAX +49 (0) 851 - 966 92 - 15



EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com

About InTiCa Systems:





InTiCa Systems is a European leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of inductive components, passive analogue switching technology and mechatronic assemblies. It operates in the Automotive Technology and Industrial Technology segments and has more than 750 employees at its sites in Passau (Germany), Prachatice (Czech Republic) and Silao (Mexico).

The Automotive Technology segment focuses on innovative products that raise the comfort and safety of cars, improve the performance of electric and hybrid vehicles and reduce carbon emissions. InTiCa Systems" Industrial Electronics segment develops and manufactures mechatronic assemblies for the solar industry and other industrial applications.



Forward-looking statements and predictions

This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems AG which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.