DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG: Ad hoc: Primary Endpoint met in Real-World Data Study Demonstrating Clinical Superiority of the Combination of Tafasitamab and Lenalidomide compared to Lenalidomide alone
2019. október 29., kedd, 19:38
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Study results
Ad hoc release according to article 17 MAR
Ad hoc: Primary Endpoint met in Real-World Data Study Demonstrating Clinical Superiority of the Combination of Tafasitamab and Lenalidomide compared to Lenalidomide alone
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; Nasdaq: MOR) today announced topline results from the primary analysis of the retrospective observational matched control cohort (Re-MIND). This study was designed to compare the effectiveness of lenalidomide monotherapy based on real-world patient data with the efficacy outcomes of the tafasitamab/lenalidomide combination, as investigated in MorphoSys"s L-MIND trial (primary analysis results announced on June 22, 2019).
Re-MIND collected outcome data from 490 non-transplant eligible patients with relapsed/ refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL) who had received lenalidomide monotherapy in the U.S. and the EU in a real-world setting. Qualification criteria for matching patients of both studies were pre-specified. As a result, 76 eligible Re-MIND patients were identified and matched 1:1 to 76 of 80 L-MIND patients based on important baseline characteristics. Objective response rates (ORR) were validated based on this subset of 76 patients in Re-MIND and L-MIND, respectively.
The primary endpoint of Re-MIND has been met and shows a statistically significant superior best ORR of the tafasitamab/lenalidomide combination compared to lenalidomide monotherapy. ORR was 67.1% (95% confidence interval (CI): 55.4-77.5) for the tafasitamab/ lenalidomide combination, compared to 34.2% (CI: 23.7-46.0) for the lenalidomide monotherapy (p<0.0001). Superiority was consistently observed across all secondary endpoints, including complete response (CR) rate (tafasitamab/lenalidomide combination 39.5%; CI: 28.4-51.4 versus lenalidomide monotherapy 11.8%; CI: 5.6-21.3; p<0.0001), as well as in pre-specified statistical sensitivity analyses. In addition, there was a significant difference observed in overall survival, which was not reached in the tafasitamab/lenalidomide combination as compared to 9.3 months in the lenalidomide monotherapy (hazard ratio 0.47; CI: 0.30-0.73; p<0.0008).
