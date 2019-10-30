



MOLOGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019

German: https://www.mologen.com/de/investors/reporting-center/year/2019

English: https://www.mologen.com/en/investors/reporting-center/year/2019





