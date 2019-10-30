DGAP-AFR: MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

MOLOGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019
German: https://www.mologen.com/de/investors/reporting-center/year/2019
English: https://www.mologen.com/en/investors/reporting-center/year/2019














Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG

Fabeckstraße 30

14195 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.mologen.com





 
