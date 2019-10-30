DGAP-AFR: Wirecard AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

2019. október 30., szerda, 11:49







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Wirecard AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Wirecard AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen







30.10.2019 / 11:49



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Hiermit gibt die Wirecard AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte
veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 06.11.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 06.11.2019
Deutsch: http://ir.wirecard.de/finanzberichte
Englisch: http://ir.wirecard.com/financialreports














30.10.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Deutschland
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




900805  30.10.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=900805&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum