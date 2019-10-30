



Wirecard AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 06, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 06, 2019

German: http://ir.wirecard.de/finanzberichte

English: http://ir.wirecard.com/financialreports





