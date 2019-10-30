DGAP-AFR: Wirecard AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Wirecard AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 06, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 06, 2019
German: http://ir.wirecard.de/finanzberichte
English: http://ir.wirecard.com/financialreports














Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
