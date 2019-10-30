DGAP-DD: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Dauer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vivoryon Therapeutics AG


b) LEI

3912004AMB0KGZXZYJ15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007921835


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares by exercise of subscription rights


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
5.61 EUR 22451.22 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
5.61 EUR 22451.22 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-10-25; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG

Weinbergweg 22

06120 Halle/Saale

Germany
Internet: www.vivoryon.com





 
