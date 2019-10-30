DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Save the Date - Presentation of Light Battery test modules

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Save the Date - Presentation of Light Battery test modules


When: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 10:00-14:00
Where: Munich (the exact location of the event will be announced soon)


Christian Kutscher, CEO, and Tobias Mayer, CTO of LION Smart, cordially invite you to the presentation of the new Light Battery test modules in Munich.


After an extensive research & development phase and many tests, LION Smart is now ready to present the finished test module.


The entire board of directors will also be present and looks forward to seeing you!


All investors are cordially invited - please register via e-mail.

 

Pressekontakte:






Christian Kutscher



Investor Relation



Telefon: +41 41 500 54 11



E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com

Philipp Hanke



Account Director, Weber Shandwick



Telefon: +49 89 380179 48



E-Mail: phanke@webershandwick.com













Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG

Lindenstraße 16

6340 Baar

Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0132594711, CH0132594711
WKN: A1JG3H , A1JG3H
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 901215





 
