DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Save the Date - Presentation of Light Battery test modules
2019. október 30., szerda, 20:42
Save the Date - Presentation of Light Battery test modules
When: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 10:00-14:00
Where: Munich (the exact location of the event will be announced soon)
Christian Kutscher, CEO, and Tobias Mayer, CTO of LION Smart, cordially invite you to the presentation of the new Light Battery test modules in Munich.
After an extensive research & development phase and many tests, LION Smart is now ready to present the finished test module.
The entire board of directors will also be present and looks forward to seeing you!
All investors are cordially invited - please register via e-mail.
Pressekontakte:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Lindenstraße 16
|6340 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 11
|Fax:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 12
|E-mail:
|info@lionemobility.de
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0132594711, CH0132594711
|WKN:
|A1JG3H , A1JG3H
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|901215
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
901215 30.10.2019
