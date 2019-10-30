





Save the Date - Presentation of Light Battery test modules





When: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 10:00-14:00

Where: Munich (the exact location of the event will be announced soon)





Christian Kutscher, CEO, and Tobias Mayer, CTO of LION Smart, cordially invite you to the presentation of the new Light Battery test modules in Munich.





After an extensive research & development phase and many tests, LION Smart is now ready to present the finished test module.





The entire board of directors will also be present and looks forward to seeing you!





All investors are cordially invited - please register via e-mail.





Christian Kutscher



Investor Relation



Telefon: +41 41 500 54 11



E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com





Philipp Hanke



Account Director, Weber Shandwick



Telefon: +49 89 380179 48



E-Mail: phanke@webershandwick.com





























