Save the Date - Vorstellung Testmodule Light Battery



Wann: Donnerstag, 21. November 2019, 10:00-14:00

Wo: München (die genaue Veranstaltungslocation wird noch bekannt gegeben)





Christian Kutscher, CEO, und Tobias Mayer, CTO von LION Smart, laden herzlich zur Präsentation der neuen Light Battery Testmodule in München ein.





Nach einer ausgiebigen Research & Development-Phase sowie vielen Tests ist LION Smart nun bereit, das fertige Testmodul zu präsentieren.





Der gesamte Verwaltungsrat wird ebenfalls anwesend sein und freut sich über Ihr Kommen!





Alle Investoren sind herzlich eingeladen - über eine kurze Anmeldung per E-Mail wird gebeten.





Christian Kutscher



Investor Relation



Telefon: +41 41 500 54 11



E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com





Philipp Hanke



Account Director, Weber Shandwick



Telefon: +49 89 380179 48



E-Mail: phanke@webershandwick.com





























