DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Save the Date - Vorstellung Testmodule Light Battery
2019. október 30., szerda, 20:42
Save the Date - Vorstellung Testmodule Light Battery
Wann: Donnerstag, 21. November 2019, 10:00-14:00
Wo: München (die genaue Veranstaltungslocation wird noch bekannt gegeben)
Christian Kutscher, CEO, und Tobias Mayer, CTO von LION Smart, laden herzlich zur Präsentation der neuen Light Battery Testmodule in München ein.
Nach einer ausgiebigen Research & Development-Phase sowie vielen Tests ist LION Smart nun bereit, das fertige Testmodul zu präsentieren.
Der gesamte Verwaltungsrat wird ebenfalls anwesend sein und freut sich über Ihr Kommen!
Alle Investoren sind herzlich eingeladen - über eine kurze Anmeldung per E-Mail wird gebeten.
Pressekontakte:
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Lindenstraße 16
|6340 Baar
|Schweiz
|Telefon:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 11
|Fax:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 12
|E-Mail:
|info@lionemobility.de
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0132594711, CH0132594711
|WKN:
|A1JG3H , A1JG3H
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, Hamburg, München (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|901215
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
901215 30.10.2019
