DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Save the Date - Vorstellung Testmodule Light Battery

2019. október 30., szerda, 20:42







DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG


/ Schlagwort(e): Konferenz/Markteinführung






LION E-Mobility AG: Save the Date - Vorstellung Testmodule Light Battery







30.10.2019 / 20:42




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Save the Date - Vorstellung Testmodule Light Battery

Wann: Donnerstag, 21. November 2019, 10:00-14:00
Wo: München (die genaue Veranstaltungslocation wird noch bekannt gegeben)


Christian Kutscher, CEO, und Tobias Mayer, CTO von LION Smart, laden herzlich zur Präsentation der neuen Light Battery Testmodule in München ein.


Nach einer ausgiebigen Research & Development-Phase sowie vielen Tests ist LION Smart nun bereit, das fertige Testmodul zu präsentieren.


Der gesamte Verwaltungsrat wird ebenfalls anwesend sein und freut sich über Ihr Kommen!


Alle Investoren sind herzlich eingeladen - über eine kurze Anmeldung per E-Mail wird gebeten.

 

Pressekontakte:






Christian Kutscher



Investor Relation



Telefon: +41 41 500 54 11



E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com

Philipp Hanke



Account Director, Weber Shandwick



Telefon: +49 89 380179 48



E-Mail: phanke@webershandwick.com













30.10.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de


























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: LION E-Mobility AG

Lindenstraße 16

6340 Baar

Schweiz
Telefon: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-Mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0132594711, CH0132594711
WKN: A1JG3H , A1JG3H
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, Hamburg, München (m:access)
EQS News ID: 901215





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




901215  30.10.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=901215&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum