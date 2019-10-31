



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SLM Solutions Group AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements















31.10.2019 / 09:08







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SLM Solutions Group AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports



shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019

German: https://www.slm-solutions.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

English: https://slm-solutions.com/investor-relations/financial-reports





31.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

