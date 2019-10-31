DGAP-AFR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

SLM Solutions Group AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019
German: https://www.slm-solutions.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
English: https://slm-solutions.com/investor-relations/financial-reports














Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG

Estlandring 4

23560 Lübeck

Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





 
