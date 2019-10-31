DGAP-AFR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

SLM Solutions Group AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen







31.10.2019 / 09:08



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Hiermit gibt die SLM Solutions Group AG bekannt, dass folgende
Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 07.11.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 07.11.2019
Deutsch: https://www.slm-solutions.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Englisch: https://slm-solutions.com/investor-relations/financial-reports














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SLM Solutions Group AG

Estlandring 4

23560 Lübeck

Deutschland
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





 
