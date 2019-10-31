DGAP-CMS: CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information

2019. október 31., csütörtök, 09:20







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE


/ Share Buyback






CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information







31.10.2019 / 09:20



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 Para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) / Purchase of Treasury Shares / Modification Announcement



Key word(s): Termination of Share Buyback



Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 Para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) / Purchase of Treasury Shares / Modification Announcement



The Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE has decided to terminate the share buyback program as announced on September 17, 2019 with immediate effect.



The total number of shares repurchased by CompuGroup Medical SE under the share buyback program since September 18, 2019 amounts to 415,599. The total number of treasury shares currently held by CompuGroup Medical SE amounts to 4,806,709. This corresponds to 9.03% of all shares in CompuGroup Medical SE.



Koblenz, October 31, 2019



The Management Board



CompuGroup Medical SE

Investor Relations

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz, Germany

T: 49 (0) 261 8000-6200

F: 49 (0) 261 8000-3200
















31.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




901525  31.10.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=901525&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum