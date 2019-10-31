CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 Para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) / Purchase of Treasury Shares / Modification Announcement

The Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE has decided to terminate the share buyback program as announced on September 17, 2019 with immediate effect.

The total number of shares repurchased by CompuGroup Medical SE under the share buyback program since September 18, 2019 amounts to 415,599. The total number of treasury shares currently held by CompuGroup Medical SE amounts to 4,806,709. This corresponds to 9.03% of all shares in CompuGroup Medical SE.

Koblenz, October 31, 2019

The Management Board

