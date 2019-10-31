DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE decides to terminate share buyback program



Koblenz, October 31, 2019 - The Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE, Koblenz, ISIN DE0005437305, has decided today to terminate the share buyback program as announced on September 17, 2019 with immediate effect.



The total number of shares repurchased by CompuGroup Medical SE under the share buyback program since September 18, 2019 amounts to 415,599. The total number of treasury shares currently held by CompuGroup Medical SE amounts to 4,806,709. This corresponds to 9.03% of all shares in CompuGroup Medical SE.



For further information, please refer to:



CompuGroup Medical SE



Investor Relations



Maria Trost 21



56070 Koblenz, Germany





Contact person:

Claudia Thomé



Head of Investor Relations



CompuGroup Medical SE



email: claudia.thome@cgm.com



phone +49 261 8000 7030



phone +49 261 8000 6200

