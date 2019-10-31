DGAP-Adhoc: Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE decides to terminate share buyback program

Koblenz, October 31, 2019 - The Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE, Koblenz, ISIN DE0005437305, has decided today to terminate the share buyback program as announced on September 17, 2019 with immediate effect.



The total number of shares repurchased by CompuGroup Medical SE under the share buyback program since September 18, 2019 amounts to 415,599. The total number of treasury shares currently held by CompuGroup Medical SE amounts to 4,806,709. This corresponds to 9.03% of all shares in CompuGroup Medical SE.

For further information, please refer to:



CompuGroup Medical SE

Investor Relations

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz, Germany


Contact person: 


Claudia Thomé

Head of Investor Relations

CompuGroup Medical SE

email: claudia.thome@cgm.com

phone +49 261 8000 7030

phone +49 261 8000 6200







Company: CompuGroup Medical SE

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)261 8000 6200
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE0005437305
WKN: 543730
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
