DGAP-Adhoc: Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE decides to terminate share buyback program
2019. október 31., csütörtök, 09:16
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Key word(s): Share Buyback, Termination
Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE decides to terminate share buyback program
Koblenz, October 31, 2019 - The Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE, Koblenz, ISIN DE0005437305, has decided today to terminate the share buyback program as announced on September 17, 2019 with immediate effect.
The total number of shares repurchased by CompuGroup Medical SE under the share buyback program since September 18, 2019 amounts to 415,599. The total number of treasury shares currently held by CompuGroup Medical SE amounts to 4,806,709. This corresponds to 9.03% of all shares in CompuGroup Medical SE.
CompuGroup Medical SE
Claudia Thomé
Head of Investor Relations
CompuGroup Medical SE
email: claudia.thome@cgm.com
phone +49 261 8000 7030
phone +49 261 8000 6200
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)261 8000 6200
|Fax:
|+49 (0)261 8000 3200
|E-mail:
|investor@cgm.com
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005437305
|WKN:
|543730
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|901503
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
901503 31-Oct-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]