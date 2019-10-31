DGAP-AFR: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019
German: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations/berichte
English: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations/reports














Language: English
Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft

Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5

63477 Maintal

Germany
Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de





 
