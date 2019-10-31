



1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019

German: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations/berichte

English: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations/reports





