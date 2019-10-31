DGAP-AFR: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen







31.10.2019



Hiermit gibt die 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft bekannt, dass folgende
Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 12.11.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 12.11.2019
Deutsch: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations/berichte
Englisch: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations/reports














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft

Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5

63477 Maintal

Deutschland
Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de





 
