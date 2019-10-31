



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CompuGroup Medical SE





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













CompuGroup Medical SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements















31.10.2019 / 11:29







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CompuGroup Medical SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019

German: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/zwischenbericht.de.jsp

English: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/zwischenbericht.en.jsp





31.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

