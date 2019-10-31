DGAP-News: Linde Starts Up New Plant for Electronics Manufacturer in Shanghai
2019. október 31., csütörtök, 11:59
Linde Starts Up New Plant for Electronics Manufacturer in Shanghai
Linde"s nitrogen will be used throughout the new semi-conductor fabrication plant, supporting direct production process applications and the general purging and inerting of various semiconductor manufacturing systems. The new plant, installed and operated by Linde"s joint venture Linde LienHwa (LLH), will also supply nitrogen via pipeline to existing customers in the industrial park.
"We have worked closely with our customer to expand the high purity gases infrastructure needed for their advanced wafer processing facilities", said LLH China President, Stan Tang. "With this new investment we are pleased to safely and reliably support our customer"s growth, while also upgrading our infrastructure to meet increased demand in the Electronics market."
About Linde
For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com
About Linde"s Spectra brand
SPECTRA product range includes gas mixtures to support high precision laser applications for eye surgery and semiconductor manufacturing, xenon to propel satellites through space and the most exotic VOC calibration gas mixtures for highly sensitive environmental measurement and pollution control.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|901099
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
901099 31.10.2019
