Guildford, UK, October 31, 2019 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today that it has started up a new SPECTRA high purity nitrogen generator to support the expansion of a leading semi-conductor manufacturer in the ZhangJiang Hi-tech Park, Shanghai.

Linde"s nitrogen will be used throughout the new semi-conductor fabrication plant, supporting direct production process applications and the general purging and inerting of various semiconductor manufacturing systems. The new plant, installed and operated by Linde"s joint venture Linde LienHwa (LLH), will also supply nitrogen via pipeline to existing customers in the industrial park.

"We have worked closely with our customer to expand the high purity gases infrastructure needed for their advanced wafer processing facilities", said LLH China President, Stan Tang. "With this new investment we are pleased to safely and reliably support our customer"s growth, while also upgrading our infrastructure to meet increased demand in the Electronics market."

About Linde



Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com

About Linde"s Spectra brand

SPECTRA product range includes gas mixtures to support high precision laser applications for eye surgery and semiconductor manufacturing, xenon to propel satellites through space and the most exotic VOC calibration gas mixtures for highly sensitive environmental measurement and pollution control.