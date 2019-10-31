DGAP-News: Linde Starts Up New Plant for Electronics Manufacturer in Shanghai

2019. október 31., csütörtök, 11:59







DGAP-News: Linde plc


/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous






Linde Starts Up New Plant for Electronics Manufacturer in Shanghai







31.10.2019 / 11:59




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Linde Starts Up New Plant for Electronics Manufacturer in Shanghai


Guildford, UK, October 31, 2019 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today that it has started up a new SPECTRA high purity nitrogen generator to support the expansion of a leading semi-conductor manufacturer in the ZhangJiang Hi-tech Park, Shanghai.



Linde"s nitrogen will be used throughout the new semi-conductor fabrication plant, supporting direct production process applications and the general purging and inerting of various semiconductor manufacturing systems. The new plant, installed and operated by Linde"s joint venture Linde LienHwa (LLH), will also supply nitrogen via pipeline to existing customers in the industrial park.



"We have worked closely with our customer to expand the high purity gases infrastructure needed for their advanced wafer processing facilities", said LLH China President, Stan Tang. "With this new investment we are pleased to safely and reliably support our customer"s growth, while also upgrading our infrastructure to meet increased demand in the Electronics market."



About Linde

Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.



For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com



About Linde"s Spectra brand



SPECTRA product range includes gas mixtures to support high precision laser applications for eye surgery and semiconductor manufacturing, xenon to propel satellites through space and the most exotic VOC calibration gas mixtures for highly sensitive environmental measurement and pollution control.



 







Contacts:  
Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com













31.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 901099





 
End of News DGAP News Service




901099  31.10.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=901099&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum