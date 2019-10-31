DGAP-Adhoc: Galapagos S.A.: NOTICE

NOTICE
Galapagos S.A.
Effective Place of Management:

Cecilienallee 7

40474 Düsseldorf

Germany



Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2021

ISIN Code: XS1071411547 / XS1072185488

5.375% Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2021

ISIN Code: XS1071419524 / XS1072194803



Düsseldorf - 31 October 2019


Galapagos S.A. (the "Company") announces that by way of order of 31 October 2019, the Local Court of Düsseldorf instituted the main insolvency proceedings over the assets of the Company and appointed Dr. Frank Kebekus as insolvency administrator. Also, the Regional Court of Düsseldorf, by order dated 30 October 2019, rejected appeals against the order of the Local Court of Dusseldorf opening preliminary insolvency proceedings over the Company.



The affairs of the Company are forthwith managed by the insolvency administrator in his sole authority.



For further information, please contact:



Dr. Frank Kebekus

Kebekus et Zimmermann GbR

Carl-Theodor-Str. 1

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany

This announcement contains inside information of Galapagos S.A. for the purposes of Article 7 under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.



Galapagos S.A. is a public limited liability company (Société Anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 5 Rue Heienhaff 2nd floor (Wing E - Suite 2E), L-1736 Luxembourg, and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register under number B 186 314.



