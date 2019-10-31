DGAP-Adhoc: Galapagos S.A.: NOTICE
2019. október 31., csütörtök, 15:40
EQS-Ad-hoc: Galapagos S.A. / Key word(s): Insolvency
NOTICE
Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2021
Düsseldorf - 31 October 2019
The affairs of the Company are forthwith managed by the insolvency administrator in his sole authority.
For further information, please contact:
Dr. Frank Kebekus
This announcement contains inside information of Galapagos S.A. for the purposes of Article 7 under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
Galapagos S.A. is a public limited liability company (Société Anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 5 Rue Heienhaff 2nd floor (Wing E - Suite 2E), L-1736 Luxembourg, and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register under number B 186 314.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Galapagos S.A.
|Cecilienallee 7
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|ISIN:
|XS1071411547, XS1072185488, XS1071419524, XS1072194803
|WKN:
|A1ZJ4P
|Listed:
|Foreign Exchange(s) Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|902215
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
902215 31-Oct-2019 CET/CEST
