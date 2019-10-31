DGAP-Adhoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA and Fnac Darty S.A. agree strategic ticketing partnership in France
2019. október 31., csütörtök, 18:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
As planned, CTS EVENTIM will acquire 48 percent of the shares in France Billet, the ticketing subsidiary of Fnac Darty and market leader in France. At the same time, CTS EVENTIM will contribute its existing activities in France to the partnership. CTS EVENTIM also has the option to acquire a majority stake in the combined company four years from the date of the closing of the transaction.
About CTS EVENTIM
For further information, contact:
Investor Relations:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|0421/ 3666-0
|Fax:
|0421/ 3666-290
|E-mail:
|info@eventim.de
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005470306
|WKN:
|547030
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|902241
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
902241 31-Oct-2019 CET/CEST
