CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA and Fnac Darty S.A. agree strategic ticketing partnership in France





Munich/Ivry, 31 October 2019. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA and Fnac Darty S.A. have successfully concluded their negotiations on a strategic partnership for their French ticketing activities. The transaction was signed today and will be formally closed shortly.

As planned, CTS EVENTIM will acquire 48 percent of the shares in France Billet, the ticketing subsidiary of Fnac Darty and market leader in France. At the same time, CTS EVENTIM will contribute its existing activities in France to the partnership. CTS EVENTIM also has the option to acquire a majority stake in the combined company four years from the date of the closing of the transaction.





CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of Ticketing and Live Entertainment. In 2018, approx. 250 million tickets were marketed using the company"s systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like "Rock am Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane", "Southside", and "Lucca Summer". In addition, some of Europe"s most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2018, its 3,141-strong workforce generated more than 1.2 billion Euros in revenue in 21 countries.





