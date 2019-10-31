



DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated





/ Total Voting Rights Announcement













Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution















31.10.2019 / 21:10







Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



5995 Mayfair Road



44720 North Canton, OH



United States





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

10/31/2019



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

92,180,576







31.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

