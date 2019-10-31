





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Mr.

First name:

Olaf

Last name(s):

Heyden



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Senior Vice President







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated





b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

6.264 EUR





6264.00 EUR



6.272 EUR





6272.00 EUR



6.27 EUR





54737.10 EUR



6.35 EUR





31.75 EUR



6.292 EUR





11325.60 EUR



6.26 EUR





6260.00 EUR



6.268 EUR





6268.00 EUR



6.256 EUR





11148.192 EUR



6.268 EUR





23085.044 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

6.278 EUR





125391.69 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-10-31; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



