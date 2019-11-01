DGAP-Ad-hoc: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





AKASOL AG: Adjustment of the forecast for 2019





AKASOL AG: Adjustment of the forecast for 2019

Darmstadt, November 1, 2019 - The Management Board of AKASOL AG ("AKASOL"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9) today adjusted its forecast for the Financial Year 2019 and now expects revenues between EUR 43 and 46 million.

Based on the customer forecasts for 2019, the Management Board originally assumed revenues of at least EUR 60 million and a positive EBIT margin of at least 7%. As a result of the lower revenue volume, a negative EBIT in the low single-digit million euro range is expected for the current Financial Year from today"s perspective. The reasons for adjusting the forecast are, on the one hand, the postponement of a serial customer"s orders for battery systems for electric buses from 2019 to 2020. On the other hand, the vehicle sales figures of another major customer for 2019 are lower than initially forecast, so that the volume of battery systems to be supplied by AKASOL is also reduced accordingly. AKASOL AG"s order backlog remains stable at around EUR 2 billion. AKASOL AG will publish the detailed results for the first nine months of 2019 in its interim report on November 25, 2019.

Contact:

AKASOL AG

Isabel Heinen

Phone: +49 6151 800500-193

E-mail: isabel.heinen@akasol.com