DGAP-Adhoc: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG: recall of Mr. Christian Maria Kreuser
2019. november 04., hétfő, 19:09
DGAP-Ad-hoc: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Key word(s): Personnel
vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG (WKN 691160, ISIN DE0006911605) announces that the Supervisory Board has recalled Mr. Christian Maria Kreuser as member of the Management Board and chairman of the management board with immediate effect.
The Supervisory Board of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG unanimously resolved that Christian Maria Kreuser is recalled from the Management Board with immediate effect. The Management Board now consists of Mr. Wolfgang Huber and is fully capable of acting.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG
|Maximiliansplatz 17
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089/296491
|Fax:
|089/225060
|E-mail:
|huber@vpeag.de
|Internet:
|www.vpeag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006911605
|WKN:
|691160
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|904173
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
904173 04-Nov-2019 CET/CEST
