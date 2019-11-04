DGAP-Ad-hoc: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Key word(s): Personnel





vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG (WKN 691160, ISIN DE0006911605) announces that the Supervisory Board has recalled Mr. Christian Maria Kreuser as member of the Management Board and chairman of the management board with immediate effect.



The Supervisory Board of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG unanimously resolved that Christian Maria Kreuser is recalled from the Management Board with immediate effect. The Management Board now consists of Mr. Wolfgang Huber and is fully capable of acting.



Contact:



vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG/ Mr. Wolfgang Huber



Maximiliansplatz 17



80333 München



Tel: +49 (0)89 296 491



Fax: +49 (0)89 225 060



Email: huber@vpeag.de







