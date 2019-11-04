DGAP-Adhoc: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG: recall of Mr. Christian Maria Kreuser

DGAP-Ad-hoc: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG / Key word(s): Personnel


vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG: recall of Mr. Christian Maria Kreuser


04-Nov-2019 / 19:09 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG (WKN 691160, ISIN DE0006911605) announces that the Supervisory Board has recalled Mr. Christian Maria Kreuser as member of the Management Board and chairman of the management board with immediate effect.



The Supervisory Board of vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG unanimously resolved that Christian Maria Kreuser is recalled from the Management Board with immediate effect. The Management Board now consists of Mr. Wolfgang Huber and is fully capable of acting.



Contact:

vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG/ Mr. Wolfgang Huber

Maximiliansplatz 17

80333 München

Tel: +49 (0)89 296 491

Fax: +49 (0)89 225 060

Email: huber@vpeag.de










Language: English
Company: vPE WertpapierhandelsBank AG

Maximiliansplatz 17

80333 München

Germany
Phone: 089/296491
Fax: 089/225060
E-mail: huber@vpeag.de
Internet: www.vpeag.com
ISIN: DE0006911605
WKN: 691160
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 904173





 
