Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 14th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 25 October 2019 until and including 04 November 2019, a number of 27,736 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

25.10.2019

3,904

249.1596

28.10.2019

2,039

250.4496

29.10.2019

3,132

249.9166

30.10.2019

3,032

250.5314

31.10.2019

6,058

249.3009

01.11.2019

6,276

249.6727

04.11.2019

3,295

250.5619



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 04 November 2019 amounts to 1,996,403 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 05 November 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



The Board of Management