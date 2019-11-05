DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning





euromicron AG publishes preliminary nine-month results and adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2019





05-Nov-2019 / 15:07 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Neu-Isenburg, November 5, 2019 - euromicron AG is adjusting its forecast for fiscal year 2019 as a whole. According to preliminary figures, euromicron generated consolidated sales of EUR 221.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019, a decline of EUR 11.1 million compared to the previous year (previous year: EUR 233.0 million).

Despite lower sales, EBITDA (before IFRS 16) amounted to EUR 2.0 million, EUR 0.4 million higher than in the previous year (previous year: EUR 1.6 million). The EBITDA margin (before IFRS 16) was thus 0.9% (previous year: 0.7%). Working capital (after factoring) totaled EUR 40.1 million as of September 30, 2019 (previous year: EUR 43.4 million), so that at 13.1% a slightly better working capital ratio (after factoring) was achieved (previous year: 13.5%).

Overall, business at several of the euromicron Group"s operating companies fell short of expectations. Order postponements could not be offset by the positive developments at other companies. Against this backdrop, the Executive Board of euromicron AG now expects consolidated sales for fiscal year 2019 to range from EUR 310 million to EUR 325 million. In addition, the Executive Board now expects an EBITDA margin of between 2.0% and 4.5% for 2019. euromicron had originally forecast consolidated sales of between EUR 325 million and EUR 345 million and an EBITDA margin of between 4.0% and 5.5% for fiscal year 2019.

euromicron will publish the complete final results for the first nine months of 2019 on November 7, 2019.



About euromicron AG:



euromicron AG is a medium-sized technology group that unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry, Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicron operates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations. As a German specialist for the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network business and production processes and successfully achieve digitization. euromicron AG generated total sales of EUR318.0 million in fiscal year 2018.

