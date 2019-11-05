DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

Linde plc


Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 37. Interim Report






Linde plc: Release of a capital market information







05.11.2019 / 15:16



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 37. Interim Report

On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


In the period from 28.10.2019 through 01.11.2019, shares were repurchased under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:





















Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1
28.10.2019 25.000 196,3408
29.10.2019 25.000 199,8703
30.10.2019 25.000 197,9019
31.10.2019 25.000 197,8998
01.11.2019 25.000 199,0535

 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.



Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/en/stock-and-dividend-information#share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/share-buyback ).



Guildford, United Kingdom, 05.11.2019



Linde plc















Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
