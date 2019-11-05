





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Carsten

Last name(s):

Bovenschen



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

AKASOL AG





b) LEI

529900ZMVBM4A9UBTH42



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2JNWZ9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

32.27 EUR





4444.82 EUR



32.27 EUR





2044.05 EUR



32.45 EUR





6525.05 EUR



32.40 EUR





716.65 EUR



32.40 EUR





2834.02 EUR



32.40 EUR





2964.33 EUR



32.30 EUR





6494.90 EUR



32.25 EUR





518.78 EUR



32.25 EUR





5966.07 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

32.3340 EUR





32508.6700 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-05; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



