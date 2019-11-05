DGAP-DD: AKASOL AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Carsten
Last name(s): Bovenschen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AKASOL AG


b) LEI

529900ZMVBM4A9UBTH42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2JNWZ9


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)















































Price(s) Volume(s)
32.27 EUR 4444.82 EUR
32.27 EUR 2044.05 EUR
32.45 EUR 6525.05 EUR
32.40 EUR 716.65 EUR
32.40 EUR 2834.02 EUR
32.40 EUR 2964.33 EUR
32.30 EUR 6494.90 EUR
32.25 EUR 518.78 EUR
32.25 EUR 5966.07 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
32.3340 EUR 32508.6700 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-05; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: AKASOL AG

Landwehrstrasse 55

64293 Darmstadt

Germany
Internet: www.akasol.com





 
