DGAP-News: Hannover Re generates strong nine-month result and raises profit guidance for the full year
2019. november 06., szerda, 07:30
Corporate news
Hannover Re generates strong nine-month result and raises profit guidance for the full year
Hannover, 6 November 2019: Hannover Re increased its Group net income as at 30 September 2019 by a substantial 38.3% to EUR 1,003.2 million (previous year: EUR 725.3 million) and is raising its full-year profit guidance in view of this good performance.
"After nine months we are looking at an excellent result and a very good return on equity", Jean-Jacques Henchoz, Chief Executive Officer of Hannover Re, said. "In life and health reinsurance the good underlying profitability is becoming increasingly evident, while property and casualty reinsurance continues to deliver stable results on a high level despite persistent strains from large losses. A further factor is the very strong investment income, enabling us to raise our profit guidance for 2019 to more than EUR 1.25 billion."
Significant growth in Group profit and premium income
The operating profit (EBIT) improved by 20.6% to EUR 1,395.4 million (EUR 1,157.1 million). Group net income rose sharply by 38.3% to EUR 1,003.2 million (EUR 725.3 million), a record for a nine-month result. Earnings per share amounted to EUR 8.32 (EUR 6.01).
Gross written premium in property and casualty reinsurance climbed by 20.7% to EUR 11.7 billion (EUR 9.7 billion) on the back of the aforementioned rate increases and appreciable growth, most notably in North America, Asia, Germany and structured reinsurance business. At constant exchange rates growth would have come in at 17.5%. Net premium earned rose by 15.8% to EUR 9.3 billion (EUR 8.0 billion); adjusted for exchange rate effects, growth stood at 13.1%.
After a very moderate major loss experience in the first half of the year, large loss expenditure in the third quarter reached EUR 405.3 million and clearly surpassed the quarterly budget of EUR 295 million. The largest loss events in the third quarter included Hurricane Dorian with a net strain of EUR 186.6 million, Typhoon Faxai in Japan in an amount of EUR 75.9 million and the insolvency of UK tour operator Thomas Cook at a cost of EUR 112.4 million. Altogether, the net burden of large losses in the first nine months was higher than in the previous year at EUR 545.9 million (EUR 364.6 million), but within the budget of EUR 665 million set aside for this period.
The combined ratio deteriorated to 98.6% (96.8%) and thus failed to reach the targeted level of no more than 97% for the full year. This can be attributed to the heavy losses in the third quarter and an unchanged prudent reserving policy.
The operating profit (EBIT) in property and casualty reinsurance contracted by 8.4% to EUR 919.0 million (EUR 1,003.6 million). The EBIT margin amounted to 9.9% (12.5%) and was thus marginally below the minimum target of 10%. The contribution made by property and casualty reinsurance to Group net income fell by 4.8% to EUR 640.1 million (EUR 672.4 million).
Gross written premium in life and health reinsurance increased by
The investment income generated by the business group soared by a substantial 43.0% to EUR 527.8 million (EUR 369.1 million); the increase was crucially driven by a one-time effect associated with the release of hidden reserves in connection with a participating interest in the second quarter.
The operating result (EBIT) in life and health reinsurance consequently tripled to EUR 477.7 million (EUR 155.2 million), supported among other things by sharply improved profitability in the United States. In the previous year this had still been overshadowed by a one-time charge due to treaty recaptures in mortality business. The contribution made by life and health reinsurance to Group net income therefore increased considerably to EUR 402.9 million (EUR 93.0 million).
Investments and shareholders" equity:
Shareholders" equity increased by 22.3% as at 30 September 2019 to EUR 10.7 billion (31 December 2018: EUR 8.8 billion). The book value per share thus stood at EUR 88.97 (31 December 2018: EUR 72.78). The annualised return on equity as at 30 September 2019 amounted to 13.7% (31 December 2018: 12.2%), again comfortably beating the minimum target of 9.4%.
Guidance for 2019:
In its property and casualty reinsurance business Hannover Re is looking to book significant growth - adjusted for exchange rate effects - at broadly stable conditions. The target combined ratio for the full year remains unchanged at no more than 97%.
In life and health reinsurance Hannover Re continues to anticipate moderate premium growth at constant exchange rates. The strategic target of at least 5% EBIT growth should be comfortably surpassed.
Hannover Re is raising the expected return on investment for 2019 from at least 2.8% to at least 3.2%.
Hannover Re envisages an unchanged payout ratio for the ordinary dividend in the range of 35% to 45% of its IFRS Group net income. The ordinary dividend will be supplemented by payment of a special dividend subject to a sustained comfortable level of capitalisation and Group net income in line with expectations.
Outlook for 2020:
Based on constant exchange rates, Hannover Re expects to book gross premium growth of around 5% and a return on investment of roughly 2.7% for the 2020 financial year.
In addition, Hannover Re is raising the net major loss budget for 2020 from EUR 875 million to EUR 975 million. This is motivated primarily by the continued expansion of the underlying business. The risk appetite on the underwriting side remains unchanged. As usual, all statements regarding future objectives are conditional upon major loss expenditure remaining within the bounds of expectations and assume that there are no unforeseen distortions on capital markets. The dividend policy of the previous years will also be retained going forward.
Hannover Re, with gross premium of more than EUR 19 billion, is the third-largest reinsurer in the world. It transacts all lines of property & casualty and life & health reinsurance and is present on all continents with around 3,200 staff. Established in 1966, the Hannover Re Group today has a network of more than 100 subsidiaries, branches and representative offices worldwide. The Group"s German business is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard & Poor"s AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior".
Please note the disclaimer:
Key figures of the Hannover Re Group (IFRS basis)
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hannover Rück SE
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)511-5604-1500
|Fax:
|+49-(0)511-5604-1648
|Internet:
|www.hannover-re.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008402215
|WKN:
|840 221
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|904925
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
904925 06.11.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]