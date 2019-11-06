DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Forecast





Wirecard AG: Forecast 2020





06-Nov-2019 / 07:51 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The Management Board of Wirecard AG is forecasting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the fiscal year 2020 in a bandwidth of



between EUR 1 billion to EUR 1.12 billion.





Contact:



Iris Stöckl



VP Corp.Com./IR



Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424



e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com



http://www.wirecard.com



ISIN DE0007472060



Reuters: WDI.GDE



Bloomberg: WDI GY





06-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

