DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: Forecast 2020
2019. november 06., szerda, 07:51
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Forecast
The Management Board of Wirecard AG is forecasting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the fiscal year 2020 in a bandwidth of
between EUR 1 billion to EUR 1.12 billion.
