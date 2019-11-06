DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: Prognose 2020

2019. november 06., szerda, 07:51





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognose


Wirecard AG: Prognose 2020


06.11.2019 / 07:51 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Der Vorstand der Wirecard AG gibt seine Prognose für das kommende Geschäftsjahr bekannt. Demnach wird für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ein operativer Gewinn vor Zinsen, Steuern und Abschreibungen (EBITDA) in einer Bandbreite von 1 Mrd. EUR bis 1,12 Mrd.  EUR erwartet.


Kontakt:

Iris Stöckl

VP Corp.Com./IR

Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1424

e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.de

ISIN DE0007472060

Reuters: WDI.GDE

Bloomberg: WDI GY

 







06.11.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de




























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-Mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indizes: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 905613





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



905613  06.11.2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=905613&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum