DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: Prognose 2020
2019. november 06., szerda, 07:51
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognose
Der Vorstand der Wirecard AG gibt seine Prognose für das kommende Geschäftsjahr bekannt. Demnach wird für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ein operativer Gewinn vor Zinsen, Steuern und Abschreibungen (EBITDA) in einer Bandbreite von 1 Mrd. EUR bis 1,12 Mrd. EUR erwartet.
Kontakt:
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.de
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1400
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1500
|E-Mail:
|ir@wirecard.com
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007472060
|WKN:
|747206
|Indizes:
|DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|905613
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
905613 06.11.2019 CET/CEST
