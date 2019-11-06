



Mogo Finance S.A.: Mogo Finance opens books for tap issue of existing 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022















Riga, Latvia, 6 November 2019. Mogo Finance and its group companies (the "Group"), specialized in used car financing, announces the start of the subscription period for the increase of its 9.50% corporate bonds 2018/2022 (XS1831877755) by way of a tap issue. Settlement of the tap issue is expected to take place in mid-November 2019.





The proceeds of the bond issue will be used to refinance a portion of the existing loans from peer-to-peer marketplace Mintos, which is expected to reduce Mogo Finance"s overall cost of financing.





The Group has appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner, and BlueOrange Bank AS (Latvia) and Gottex Brokers SA (Switzerland) as Selling Agents.



Contact:



Mogo Finance



Maris Kreics, Group CFO



Email: maris.kreics@mogofinance.com

Simonas Jurgionis, Investor relations manager



Email: simonas.jurgionis@mogofinance.com



Tel: +371 27 073 993



About Mogo Finance:



Mogo Finance is one of the largest and fastest-growing secured used car financing companies in Europe. Recognizing the niche in used car financing underserved by traditional lenders, Mogo Finance has expanded its operations to 14 countries issuing over EUR 405 million up to date and running a net loan portfolio over EUR 160 million. Mogo offers secured loans up to EUR 15,000 with maximum tenor of 84 months making used car financing process convenient, both for its customers and partners. Wide geographical presence makes Mogo unique over its rivals and diversifies revenue streams.

Mogo Finance operates through its own branch network, more than 1,800 partner locations and strong online presence. Physical footprint makes Mogo Finance top of mind brand in used car financing. Established in 2012, headquartered in Riga, Latvia Mogo Finance operates in: Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Georgia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Albania, Belarus, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and North Macedonia. www.mogofinance.com



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions. None of Mogo Finance, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Gottex Securities AB, AS BlueOrange Bank or their respective representatives accept any legal responsibility for any violation by any person, whether or not the persons contemplating investing in or divesting Mogo"s securities, including the bonds, are aware of such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This announcement constitutes advertising material and is meant as preliminary information about an upcoming security offering by the Issuer for sounding general investor interest. This document in particular does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive") and does not constitute a public offer of securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").

This announcement does not constitute an offer of bonds to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the bonds. Accordingly, this announcement is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS ONLY - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the bonds do not constitute packaged products and will be offered to eligible counterparties and professional clients only.