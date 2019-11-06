



AiCuris to Attend BIO-Europe(R) 2019 in Hamburg, Germany and Participate in AMR Panel















Event provides a perfect partnering platform to exchange with industry executives and



to look for novel approaches to fight antimicrobial resistance



Wuppertal, Germany, November 06, 2019 - AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH, a leader in the research and development of drugs against infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that AiCuris will be present at the BIO-Europe 2019 partnering conference taking place from November 11th - 13th at the CCH - Congress Center Hamburg in Hamburg, Germany. As part of the conference, CEO Dr. Holger Zimmermann will participate in the panel entitled "Workable business models for AMR innovation" on Monday, November 11th.

"AiCuris is one of the few European companies to continue the fight against multidrug-resistant bacteria. We are convinced that there is an urgent need for novel solutions and actions. Otherwise, the consequences for the health system will be dramatic in the next years and decades. Current studies estimate that the annual number of deaths from resistant pathogens could increase from the current 700,000 worldwide to as high as 10 million by 2050", Dr. Holger Zimmermann, CEO of AiCuris stated. "To increase the number of projects and partners we are continuously screening the market for pre-clinical and early clinical novel resistance breaking approaches for which the conference provides an ideal platform. With a combination of experience in bacteriological research and proven expertise in clinical development we believe, we are in the best position to play a key role in the field of antimicrobial resistance."



More details on the AMR panel:

Title:

Date and Time:

Location:

Workable business models for AMR innovation



November 11, 2019, 16:00 - 17:00 CET



Level 1, Hall B1, Room 7



The panel, moderated by Sandra Wirsching, Director Business Development and Managing Editor of BIOCOM AG, will discuss the extremely high medical need for novel antimicrobials due to the fast worldwide spread of multi-drug-resistance, against the backdrop of challenging economic perspectives for companies.





Current reimbursement schemes in most countries rely on cheap generic antibiotics and drug volumes of novel and innovative treatment options used are low due to strict stewardship programs to prevent overuse of antibiotics and are not priced adequately. Therefore, the big question remains: Why should companies invest in R&D to provide innovative solutions tackling AMR when there is no viable business case behind

AiCuris will be present throughout the BIO-Europe 2019 partnering conference. Should you wish to meet the company"s representatives, please use the EBD parteringONE system to schedule a one-to-one meeting or contact business@aicuris.com .



About BIO-Europe(R)

BIO-Europe is the preeminent partnering conference of the European life science industry, bringing together international decision makers from the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and financial sectors, offering networking opportunities and private one-to-one meetings. The BIO-Europe 2019 partnering event is expected to draw over 4,300 industry attendees for three days of high-level networking, representing upwards of 2,300 companies from over 60 countries. To learn more about the conference, please visit the BIO-Europe 2019 webpage.



About AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH

AiCuris was founded in 2006 as a spin-off from Bayer and focuses on the discovery and development of drugs targeting infectious diseases. SANTO Holding is the Company"s majority investor. PREVYMIS(R) (letermovir), a first-in-class non-nucleoside cytomegalovirus (CMV) inhibitor acting via a novel mechanism of action, was licensed to MSD in 2012 and is approved in the EU, the USA, Japan and other parts of the world for use in bone marrow transplants for the prevention of CMV infections in adults who receive an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The Company is developing drugs for the treatment of viruses such as human CMV, herpes simplex virus (HSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and adenoviruses. In the field of antibacterials, AiCuris seeks to develop innovative treatment options for life-threatening, multidrug-resistant, hospital-treated pathogens.

In 2018 Prof. Dr. Helga Rübsamen-Schaeff, Founding CEO, and Dr. Holger Zimmermann, CEO of AiCuris, were awarded the German Future Prize 2018 (German President"s Award for Innovation in Science and Technology) for the development of letermovir and their project, "Protection in the Absence of the Immune System - a Life-Saving Innovation against Dangerous Viruses" (original title: "Schutz bei fehlendem Immunsystem - die lebensrettende Innovation gegen gefährliche Viren").

For more information, please visit www.aicuris.com.

