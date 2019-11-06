DGAP-DD: SAP SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Ries

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
120.261 EUR 120261.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
120.2610 EUR 120261.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-05; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT














Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sap.com





 
